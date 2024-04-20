Verstappen takes pole in F1 Chinese GP, Zhou to start from 16th

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole at the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix, while local driver Zhou Guanyu is set to start Sunday's race from 16th on the grid.

Zhou slightly missed his first chance to grab the maiden point of the 2024 season after placing ninth in the Sprint race on Saturday morning.

Coming to the qualifying in the afternoon, he could have gone further if there was not a tire-lock in the 14th corner during his last time lap, which made him miss Q2 by 0.22 seconds.

"The tire locked up, which cost me some 0.25 seconds, otherwise we could have entered Q2," said Zhou. "I was not prepared for that lock and slip, and the front tire lacked some grip coming out of the corner.

"The track condition today is different from yesterday which was wet. A slight track change can lead to huge difference for us."

Zhou said despite the overwhelming hope and pressure he has received this week in front of a home crowd, he is learning to turn all that stress into motivation.

"The energy is high," he said. "Our performance yesterday (P10 in Sprint qualifying) and today morning have given me some confidence. Our car looks good especially on the medium (tires), though on soft (tires) I struggle a bit. The potential is there, and I'll give everything I have."

Verstappen earned his fifth pole out of five races of the season clocking 11:33.66. He will be joined by team mate Sergio Perez in the front row on Sunday.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso is third, followed by McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz settled for sixth and seventh, respectively.

Zhou's team mate Valtteri Bottas placed 10th.



It was the first time the Shanghai International Circuit has hosted a Sprint race. Starting from 10th position, Zhou passed his team mate and lifted himself to ninth before being overtaken by Mercedes' George Russell in the 9th lap.

He eventually finished ninth after Alonso retired his car, sitting just outside the points.

Verstappen rose from fourth on the grid to take the Sprint victory and eight points. He was followed by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Perez. Pole-sitter Norris ran off track during the first lap, and eventually finished sixth.

Ferrari duo Leclerc and Sainz took fourth and fifth. Alonso, who started from third, had to withdraw after a puncture caused by a touch with Sainz.

Bottas finished 12th. Kick Sauber remains one of three teams yet to score this year – along with Alpine and Williams.