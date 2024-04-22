Pearl of the delta region launches self-drive campaign

Lin'an District in Hangzhou launched a self-drive campaign in the Yangtze River Delta region on Sunday and as the clock ticks down to the May Day holiday.

Lin'an District in Hangzhou City, neighboring Zhejiang Province, launched a self-driving campaign in the Yangtze River Delta region on Sunday and unveiled its road trip routes and attractions for self-driving travelers with the clock ticking down to the May Day holiday.

The driving tour campaign will involve 10,000 vehicles from 100 cities in the region and run throughout this year.

Lin'an is a pearl in the delta region for its picturesque natural landscapes and culinary delights. It's home to Tianmu Mountain and the Qingliang Peak scenic area, two national-level natural reserves, as well as Qingshan Lake National Forest Park.

The Taihuyuan (the origin of Taihu Lake) scenic area, Liuxi River scenic area, Mount Daming, and Zhexi Grand Canyon also sit in Lin'an.

Its spring road trip attractions string together Tianmu Mountain village clusters, Lin'an Museum, Qingshan Lake National Forest Park, and Mount Daming Scenic Area.

At the Mount Daming Scenic Area, people are able to admire the natural beauty while hiking and experience outdoors activities such as a suspended plank road built on a cliff, and mountain and field karting in spring.

For those pursuing a more thrilling travel experience, the 139-kilometer Zhexi Skyroad that connects a national-level natural reserve, seven scenic areas, 17 villages and an outdoor sports center is recommended.

With an altitude difference of more than 1,300 meters, it promises stunning natural scenery in different seasons.

The Zhexi Skyroad KOM Challenge, a 57.3-kilometer cycling race, is scheduled to take place on the skyroad on May 19 with a cycling slope of 1,716 meters.

