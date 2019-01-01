Hoofing it to Longines Global Champions Tour

The first group of 39 horses to take part in the upcoming Longines Global Champions Tour arrived at the Pudong International Airport on Sunday morning.

The pinnacle of five-star equestrian competition is making a return after four years of absence. It will be held at the newly constructed Juss International Equestrian Center from May 3 to 5.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A total of 73 horses will take part in this year's event. They were loaded in Netherlands and Belgium, and transferred at Doha, Qatar, before reaching Shanghai.

During the 16-hour journey, they were taken care by 12 professional staffers, including one veterinarian.

The horses will undergo a series of temperature measurement and quarantine procedures before starting to prepare for the competition.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The second group of 34 horses will arrive soon.

This year marks the 10th anniversary for Shanghai to host the Longines Global Champions Tour, gathering the world's top horses and riders once again.

Wild card-holding Chinese riders have been given the opportunity to exchange skills with their foreign counterparts.

The most challenging 1.60-meter Grand Prix against the clock with jump off has been scheduled on May 5.