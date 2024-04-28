﻿
News / Metro

Everything from calligraphy to antiquarian books on show

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:20 UTC+8, 2024-04-28       0
The Shanghai Preview of China Guardian Spring Auctions 2024 has opened at Shanghai Tower.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:20 UTC+8, 2024-04-28       0
Everything from calligraphy to antiquarian books on show
Ti Gong

A visitor is attracted by Zhao Mengfu's calligraphy.

The Shanghai Preview of China Guardian Spring Auctions 2024 has opened at Shanghai Tower.

The exhibition is showcasing more than 400 items, including Chinese paintings and calligraphy, 20th century and contemporary art, pieces, porcelain, classical Chinese furniture, antiquarian books, and more.

Big names on display include Zhao Mengfu (1254-1322), Zhang Daqian (1899-1983), Qi Baishi (1864-1957), Wu Changshuo (1844-1927), Fu Baoshi (1904-1965) and Huang Binhong (1865-1955).

The items will be transported to Beijing for auction after the exhibition ends in Shanghai on April 29.

Everything from calligraphy to antiquarian books on show
Ti Gong

A woman stops by ancient Chinese books.

It is hailed as Pudong's first large-scale cultural relics and art exhibition of a leading auction house, according to the Shanghai Free Trade Zone International Culture Investment and Development Co, which is abbreviated as FTZ Art.

In recent years, Pudong has taken a big leap in the category of cultural relics and art trade. It has experienced a role shift from merely a bonded warehouse to a multi-functional platform offering one-stop service from Customs clearance, logistics, and exhibitions.

In November last year, FTZ Art partnered with Shanghai International Culture Association and Shanghai Tower to launch Shanghai International Cultural Relics and Art Trading Center's joint trading entity.

It is a platform established based on the whole-process service provided by FTZ Art to import and export cultural relics and artworks, as well as Shanghai Tower's status as China's tallest building and must-go destination.

It is expected to promote Pudong to become a reputable and influential cultural relics and art trading platform

Since 2013, the bonded area of Shanghai FTZ has witnessed its annual cultural trade skyrocketing from 500 million yuan (US$69 million) to 3.5 billion yuan. The total import and export value of cultural relics and artworks has reached more than 100 billion yuan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Pudong
Shanghai Tower
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     