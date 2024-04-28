Everything from calligraphy to antiquarian books on show

The Shanghai Preview of China Guardian Spring Auctions 2024 has opened at Shanghai Tower.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Preview of China Guardian Spring Auctions 2024 has opened at Shanghai Tower.

The exhibition is showcasing more than 400 items, including Chinese paintings and calligraphy, 20th century and contemporary art, pieces, porcelain, classical Chinese furniture, antiquarian books, and more.

Big names on display include Zhao Mengfu (1254-1322), Zhang Daqian (1899-1983), Qi Baishi (1864-1957), Wu Changshuo (1844-1927), Fu Baoshi (1904-1965) and Huang Binhong (1865-1955).

The items will be transported to Beijing for auction after the exhibition ends in Shanghai on April 29.

Ti Gong

It is hailed as Pudong's first large-scale cultural relics and art exhibition of a leading auction house, according to the Shanghai Free Trade Zone International Culture Investment and Development Co, which is abbreviated as FTZ Art.

In recent years, Pudong has taken a big leap in the category of cultural relics and art trade. It has experienced a role shift from merely a bonded warehouse to a multi-functional platform offering one-stop service from Customs clearance, logistics, and exhibitions.

In November last year, FTZ Art partnered with Shanghai International Culture Association and Shanghai Tower to launch Shanghai International Cultural Relics and Art Trading Center's joint trading entity.

It is a platform established based on the whole-process service provided by FTZ Art to import and export cultural relics and artworks, as well as Shanghai Tower's status as China's tallest building and must-go destination.

It is expected to promote Pudong to become a reputable and influential cultural relics and art trading platform

Since 2013, the bonded area of Shanghai FTZ has witnessed its annual cultural trade skyrocketing from 500 million yuan (US$69 million) to 3.5 billion yuan. The total import and export value of cultural relics and artworks has reached more than 100 billion yuan.