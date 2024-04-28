Olympic champion promotes cycling development

Zhong Tianshi, a two-times Olympics gold medalist in cycling, attended a bike-riding event held in Shanghai over the weekend to boost cycling activities in China.

Zhong Tianshi, a two-time Olympics gold medalist in cycling, attended a bike-riding event held in Shanghai over the weekend to boost cycling activities in China.

The Good Ride Festival, organized by fitness app Keep, attracted hundred local cycling fans.

China is experiencing an unprecedented boom in cycling, with the sport becoming popular nationwide for its health and wellness benefits.

Ti Gong

Between January and October, there was a 400 percent rise in cycling-related social media content, with more 1.3 million posts and nearly 1.3 billion clicks on the topic, according to industry reports.



This surge has created a demand for more cycling events, which Keep has met by blending indoor and outdoor experiences, attracting a massive 6.5 million participants across China.

HK-listed Keep aims to keep up the cycling trend, by holding offline events like Good Ride Festival and fitting bikes designed for family usage.

Following the Shanghai site, the event will be held in cities in Zhengzhou, Guangzhou, and Wuhan in May, June and August, said Keep.