﻿
News / Nation

Hanjiang River in south China sees 3rd flood of 2024

Xinhua
  16:50 UTC+8, 2024-04-28       0
Hanjiang River in south China's Pearl River basin flooded for the third time this year on Sunday noon, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.
Xinhua
  16:50 UTC+8, 2024-04-28       0

Hanjiang River in south China's Pearl River basin flooded for the third time this year on Sunday noon, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Due to heavy rainfall in recent days, water levels of Hanjiang River, Dongjiang River and Beijiang River in the Pearl River basin are expected to rise, the ministry said.

The ministry has activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Guangdong Province, the lowest level in China's four-tier flood-control emergency response system.

It has urged local authorities to strengthen rain and water situation monitoring and forecasting, as well as work hard to prevent flash floods along small and medium-sized rivers that can be triggered by heavy rainfall.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     