City's new equestrian center set for its first major competition

The brand-new Shanghai International Equestrian Center is in readiness for the Longines Global Champions Tour to be held from May 3 to 5.

Apart from hosting the five-star competition, this new world-class, permanent venue will make it possible for Shanghai to introduce more international equestrian events in the future.

The Longines Global Champions Tour used to be held at a 4.3-hectare temporary venue beside the China Art Museum since it was introduced to Shanghai 10 years ago.

Ma Yue / SHINE

The new equestrian center, taking up 3.3 hectares, is making better use of the land at Pudong's Houtan area. The three-story venue has two extra floors of underground space. In addition to accommodating nearly 5,000 spectators, it meets all equestrian competition needs, including an inspection and quarantine area, as well as space for equestrian promotions.

"The venue was designed by an international team," Fan Yifei, chief architect of the center, told Shanghai Daily.

"Domestic designers built the basic concepts, while taking advice and suggestions from foreign experts who are more familiar with the horses and equestrian competition," he said.

Ti Gong

Fan said the 90-meter-long, 60-meter-wide sandy area at the center of the venue is equipped with an intelligent sensor system. There will be no sand blown about when it's dry. On rainy days, the system can quickly drain water and allow horses to feel comfortable when competing.

"The entire center adopts a streamlined design. Its outline can be imagined as the shape of a horseshoe when viewed from the air," said Fan.

"Colored concrete materials are used on the walls to imitate sandstone, so that when walking through the venue, visitors get the feeling of walking through a valley," he added.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Apart from regular stands, the seating area on one side of the stands consists of semi-circular booths. VIP spectators will usually dress up, enjoy drinks and food while watching the competition.

The retractable lighting design will allow the Global Champions Tour to hold night games for the first time in Shanghai on May 3 and 4.

Spectators can take Metro Line 7 and get off at Houtan Station to reach the venue.