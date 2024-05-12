﻿
They're off and running in Shanghai Citizen Games

The opening ceremony of the 4th Shanghai Citizen Games has been held at Shanghai Stadium.
The opening ceremony of the 4th Shanghai Citizen Games was held at Shanghai Stadium on Sunday morning.

Organized every four years, the Games has been nicknamed the "Olympics for Shanghai citizens," with competitions covering 65 sports events to be held around the city through November.

Preliminary rounds of competitions will be organized in neighborhoods and communities in all 16 districts. Foreign residents are also welcome to participate. The city-level finals will be held from September to November.

The Games disciplines cover both popular and emerging items, including the traditional ball games, triathlon, as well as watersports, e-Sports and frisbee.

There are also exhibition items like qigong, tai chi and Wing Chun.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The Games disciplines cover both popular ball games and emerging sports.

Those interested can log onto the Games' official website http://smydh.shsports.cn for more information.

The opening ceremony at Shanghai Stadium was followed by the 2024 China Coordinates City Orienteering Challenge Shanghai Race.

This year's event sets 24 different routes with different tasks in the three categories of standard, family and district competitions, involving 12,000 participants.

The standard and family routes started from Shanghai Stadium, while the district routes are set in Jing'an, Yangpu, Putuo, and Pudong's Lingang area.

Dong Jun / SHINE

City Orienteering Challenge participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Citizen Games.

The China Coordinates City Orienteering Challenge combines sports with culture and tourism. The routes are given various themes from food, sports, to alley culture and Shanghai's time-honored brands.

Those challenging the culture and museum-themed routes have to complete tasks in some of the city's niche venues including Duolun Museum of Modern Art, Shanghai Insect Museum and Shanghai Textile Museum.

Food-themed route challengers will pass through some major business hubs and receive a box of Shao Wansheng mooncakes when they reach Nanjing Road E.

Other routes involve activities like learning fire protection knowledge, knowing about the stories of Shanghai's time-honored brands, and checking in on Shanghai's popular tourist attractions.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Orienteering challengers pose for a group photo before starting their journey from Shanghai Stadium.

﻿
