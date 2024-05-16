﻿
Local star athletes experience youth sport at Shanghai's Urban Park

Some local star athletes, including diver Wu Minxia and footballer Fan Zhiyi, visited the Olympic Qualifier Series at Shanghai's Urban Park, experiencing the sports themselves.
The inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series at the Huangpu Riverside Urban Park in Shanghai on Thursday attracted a group of local star athlete visitors, including Olympic diving champion Wu Minxia, cycling champion Zhong Tianshi, as well as footballers Fan Zhiyi and Zhao Lina.

Former Chinese national team captain Fan, 55, showed great enthusiasm for the four young sports being played in the series, trying his hand at BMX, climbing and skateboarding in the experience area.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Singer Huang Ling (center) poses with local star athletes (from left) Fan Zhiyi, Wu Minxia, Zhong Tianshi and Zhao Lina at the Huangpu Riverside Urban Park.

Climbing, a sport requiring explosive power, concentration and persistence, appeared to be his favorite.

"This is a very competitive sport," Fan gave his own interpretation of climbing. "Although the vertical distance doesn't seem long, athletes must complete it in one breath and coordinate their hands and feet well."

The former defender also thought that skateboarding and BMX are sports that can be picked up quickly, especially for children as long as they take proper protection measures.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Fan Zhiyi experienced BMX, skateboarding and climbing on Thursday.

"I have been engaged in youth physical education. The key to sport education is to know what children like instead of forcing a sport onto them," he said.

In Fan's opinion, the aim of letting children participate in sports from an early age should not be to win championships, but to enhance their physical fitness.

"For example, swimming can increase lung capacity and prevent asthma. Parents should help their children choose sports based on their physical condition," he explained.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Wu Minxia tried skateboarding at the Urban Park.

Fan raved about the arrangements at the Urban Park, where young visitors can not only play the sports, but also see the charm of a sport after it is practiced at a high level.

"The most meaningful purpose of practicing a sport is to train children's will and mental power," he suggested. "All sports have one biggest thing in common: teaching people how to face victory and failure correctly."

He added, "but these youth sports are too difficult for me. I still prefer football."

Tour the Urban Park with a drone

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
