Amgen's JAPAC executive wins the 'women leadership award'

Held since 2018 and focusing on women's outstanding achievements across industries and fields, the third “Outstanding Women Leader” campaign was launched by Shanghai Daily in September 2020 following the success of previous year’s “Meet Her”, and has long been committed to bringing outstanding women to the fore.

The campaign was sponsored by the research development office of Shanghai’s intellectual and moral promotion committee and Shanghai Women’s Federation, and organized by Shanghai Daily. It is supported by Shanghai Daily MNC Communication Club and Shanghai Female Entrepreneurs Association.

During the selection process, many female leaders interpreted leadership and women's reforming power, and shared opinions on a variety of topics, such as how to balance family and work and how to tap the potential of women in the workplace.

My Linh Kha was honored with the “Women Leadership Award” this year. She was appointed Vice President & General Manager of Amgen Japan Asia-Pacific (JAPAC) in November 2020. She has been Vice President & General Manager of Amgen China since February 2019 and will continue in this role until a successor is appointed.

In this role, she led Amgen's strategic collaboration with BeiGene to expand the company's oncology presence in China. Under her leadership, Amgen China has also taken bold steps in product launch readiness this year.

Ms. Kha has more than 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and a strong track record in delivering outstanding business results. Having been with Amgen — a global biotech pioneer focused on developing innovative therapies for serious illnesses — for nearly a decade, Ms. Kha strongly believes that biotech is the future of medicine and Amgen is uniquely positioned in this industry to work with countries like China.

Ms. Kha is a tenacious woman, a problem solver, and a skillful leader. Aiming high and lifting others, she knows how to bring out the best in people.

Her advice for working women is "Be brave. Aim high and forge forward. Because the world needs us and the work that we do."

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.



Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people’s lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world’s leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.