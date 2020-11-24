Biz / Company

HR management moves into the cloud: software provider

Zhu Shenshen
  18:34 UTC+8, 2020-11-24       0
Recruitment is going digital due to social distancing, while remote working has become a necessity, according to Beisen Research of Talent Management.
Chinese firms are speeding up investment in cloud and AI services for human resources management due to the COVID-19 outbreak and growing demand for digital transformation, said HR software-as-a-services (SaaS) provider Beisen.

Recruitment is going high-tech due to social distancing, while remote working has become a necessity, which requires updates to SaaS and related management tools, said Beisen, which focuses on the sector.

"Whether in finance, real estate, manufacturing, biomedicine or other industries, almost all companies will face digital transformation needs (in HR)," said Zhou Dan, chief of Beisen Research of Talent Management. 

With its iTalentX platform, firms can automatically handle tasks on the cloud, including recruitment, employment evaluation, social security and e-contracting, Zhou told a conference held in Shanghai. 

In 2018, Beisen secured US$100 million in its series E round funding. Investors included Matrix Partners and Genesis Capital, including the participation of Sequoia Capital China.

HR managers from Alibaba Cloud, Coca-cola and YumChina attended the conference. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
