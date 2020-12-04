Biz / Company

Accor leads the charge to eliminate single-use plastic items in hotels

Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  18:29 UTC+8, 2020-12-04       0
Accor SA announced it will replace single-use plastic bathroom amenities at its hotels in China beginning this month with a biodegradable solution.
Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  18:29 UTC+8, 2020-12-04       0
Accor leads the charge to eliminate single-use plastic items in hotels
Ti Gong

Li Binghua, an official with the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, and Gary Rosen, chief executive officer of Accor China, unveil Accor’s biodegradable solution to replace single-use plastic bathroom amenities. 

Accor SA announced it will replace single-use plastic bathroom amenities at its hotels in China beginning this month with a biodegradable solution, as the Paris-headquartered hospitality company commits to reduce its impact on the environment and boost sustainability in the industry.

The plan calls for a pilot program at Sofitel hotels, with other Accor luxury and premium brands to follow in 2021.

An industry-first solution, Accor will replace its plastic bathroom amenities with biodegradable capsules, made from renewable raw plant materials and encased in ceramic containers.

"We are honored to lead the market as a pioneer in identifying and rolling out this innovative and sustainable initiative in China," said Gary Rosen, chief executive officer of Accor China. "Our non-plastic amenities solution underscores our commitment to the environment and the communities where we operate our hotels."

The biodegradable solution is expected to replace more than 16 million single-use plastic bottles a year across Accor's over 90 luxury and premium hotels in China.

In 2019, Accor eliminated plastic drinking straws, stir sticks and cotton buds in its properties. In the next phase, Accor will eliminate individual plastic amenities and cups, as well as other single-use plastic items, in guestrooms, meeting areas, restaurants and leisure activity areas.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     