Accor leads the charge to eliminate single-use plastic items in hotels

Accor SA announced it will replace single-use plastic bathroom amenities at its hotels in China beginning this month with a biodegradable solution.

Ti Gong

Accor SA announced it will replace single-use plastic bathroom amenities at its hotels in China beginning this month with a biodegradable solution, as the Paris-headquartered hospitality company commits to reduce its impact on the environment and boost sustainability in the industry.

The plan calls for a pilot program at Sofitel hotels, with other Accor luxury and premium brands to follow in 2021.

An industry-first solution, Accor will replace its plastic bathroom amenities with biodegradable capsules, made from renewable raw plant materials and encased in ceramic containers.

"We are honored to lead the market as a pioneer in identifying and rolling out this innovative and sustainable initiative in China," said Gary Rosen, chief executive officer of Accor China. "Our non-plastic amenities solution underscores our commitment to the environment and the communities where we operate our hotels."

The biodegradable solution is expected to replace more than 16 million single-use plastic bottles a year across Accor's over 90 luxury and premium hotels in China.



In 2019, Accor eliminated plastic drinking straws, stir sticks and cotton buds in its properties. In the next phase, Accor will eliminate individual plastic amenities and cups, as well as other single-use plastic items, in guestrooms, meeting areas, restaurants and leisure activity areas.

