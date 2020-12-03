Biz / Company

AI set to improve safety of elevators and escalators

  21:52 UTC+8, 2020-12-03       0
Artificial intelligence firm SenseTime and Swiss elevator maker Schindler announced a strategic partnership to develop an escalator safety intelligent response system.
Artificial intelligence (AI) firm SenseTime and Swiss elevator maker Schindler announced a strategic partnership in Shanghai to develop an escalator safety intelligent response system. SenseTime’s cofounder and CEO Xu Li, Schindler China's CEO Daryoush Ziai and other industry executives attended the announcement ceremony.

The use of AI for security and smart management in public elevators and escalators will continue to grow. When fully developed, “AI+Elevator" will improve safety management and operational efficiency, officials from the joint venture said.

According the SenseTime officials, the system relies on AI technologies such as object detection, behavior recognition and density analysis. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
