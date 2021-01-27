EU regulator clears Boeing 737 MAX for flights

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said yesterday it had cleared the Boeing 737 MAX to fly again in European skies.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said yesterday it had cleared the Boeing 737 MAX to fly again in European skies, 22 months after the plane was grounded following two fatal crashes.



“Following extensive analysis by EASA, we have determined that the 737 MAX can safely return to service,” EASA director Patrick Ky said. “This assessment was carried out in full independence of Boeing or the (American) Federal Aviation Administration and without any economic or political pressure.”

The MAX was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes that together killed 346 people — the 2018 Lion Air disaster in Indonesia and an Ethiopian Airlines crash the following year.