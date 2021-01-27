Biz / Company

Online insurance platform posts record-high revenue

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  14:05 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0
Huize Holding, an online insurance product and service platform in China, announced its preliminary estimated record-high revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  14:05 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0

Huize Holding, an independent online long-term life and health insurance product and service platform in China, announced its preliminary estimated record-high revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total operating revenue for the quarter is expected to be at least 380 million yuan (US$58.8 million), representing a record quarterly high and a year-over-year growth of 47.1 percent, exceeding the company's previous guidance of 330 to 350 million yuan.

Total gross written premiums facilitated on the platform are expected to be approximate 1 billion yuan, an increase of 55.7 percent over the same quarter last year, of which first-year premiums accounted for approximately 610 million yuan, officials at the NASDAQ-listed firm said.

"The results were primarily due to better-than-expected market demand for the proprietary critical illness products co-developed with our insurance partners, against the backdrop of continued economic recovery in China that has boosted consumer confidence," said Ma Cunjun, chairman and chief executive officer of Huize.

The company's 2020 annual financial results are expected to be released in March.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
NASDAQ
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     