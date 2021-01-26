Smart park output set to reach 100b yuan

The output of enterprises in the Shanghai Smart Sensor Industrial Park is expected to reach 25 billion yuan (US$3.85 billion) in 2020 and 100 billion yuan by 2025.

There are more than 300 enterprises in the Shanghai Smart Sensor Industrial Park in Jiading, with its output expected to reach 25 billion yuan (US$3.85 billion) in 2020 and 100 billion yuan by 2025, according to Xu Liping, general manager of the SSSIP Development Co Ltd.

The park, beside the North Jiading Station of Metro Line 11, is one of the Shanghai’s 26 key industrial parks.

Taolink Technologies in the park has registered for more than 10 patents.

“We can provide sensors and Internet of Things upstream and downstream companies with competitive interconnection technologies and chips in Jiading, thereby promoting the development of the IoT industry,” He Hui, its chairman, said.

To fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Intelligent Sensor Innovation Center in the park joined with the Shanghai Industrial and Technology Research Institute to expand production of infrared temperature sensors.

The center also operates the China Sensor and IoT Industry Alliance with more than 1,000 members, including Huawei, DJI and SAIC Motor.

In the future, the park will have a total area of around 3 square kilometers. Two square kilometers will be in the north of Jiading with the rest in the Xuhang, Juyuan and Anting towns or subdistricts.

To accelerate development of the sector, Jiading has a number of policies supporting the smart sensor sector.

Twenty-two enterprises have received funds of nearly 50 million yuan, and there have been rent reductions of nearly 20 million yuan.

The park operator is currently negotiating with more than 40 projects with a total investment of around 26 billion yuan.