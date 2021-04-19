Amway ups the ante on health awareness in China

Amway's Science and Health Promotion Education Base in neighboring Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, was unveiled last week to strengthen its position in the health and wellness sector.

Ti Gong

Amway's Science and Health Promotion Education Base in neighboring Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, was unveiled last week to strengthen its position in the health and wellness sector after the pandemic highlighted the healthcare demands and everyday wellbeing of the general public.



The direct-sales company also seeks to combine the legacy of healthcare and wellbeing based on decades of research with data insights to deliver tailor-made healthcare services for local residents.



It will launch a series of charity lectures, science and public health exhibitions and community activities aimed at promoting health and wellbeing among the general republic.



Director of the Nutrition Society of Zhejiang Province and deputy director of the Zhejiang Province Branch of the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association Zhu Shankuan highlighted the need for grass roots participation in boosting health and wellness awareness.



The lack of health and nutrition-related knowledge coupled with work and life pressures have posed serious challenges to the wellbeing of Chinese people, Zhu pointed out.



"In order to achieve the vision laid out by the Healthy China 2030 Action Plan, participation from all sectors of society is crucial to popularizing comprehensive healthy living, strengthening health education and improving the physical wellbeing of every member of the society," Zhu said.



Sponsored by the China Center for Health Education with support from the National Institute for Nutrition and Health and the Chinese Nutrition Society, the new Amway training and brand experience centers in Hangzhou will include a range of offerings, from skincare, beauty and cooking sessions to body-building activities — a complete suite of lifestyle services that will serve as an attractive spot for potential customers.

Ti Gong

Amway China President Yu Fang said the company will prioritize new growth opportunities, and upgrade its nutritional supplement and health-related offerings in the local market.

“Amway has a deep understanding of nutritional supplements, healthcare and wellbeing, which has laid a foundation for our expansion into the healthcare and wellbeing segment," Yu said. "It's an unprecedented opportunity for us."



"We have a complete operation system in China, including production sites, research and development, and a technology innovation center, and we have put our most important resources in China with high expectations for future growth potential here," she added.



The Health Promotion Education Base in Hangzhou will become an offline experience center that reflects Amway's commitment, and will help bring the company's health and wellness strategy to fruition, Yu said.

Amway is well positioned to fully leverage the company's advantages in its product portfolio, brand awareness, research and development and customer service.



It will use existing solutions and services such as nutritional breakfasts and weight management to push for an upgrade of future offerings to be smart, individualized and truly suitable for everyday life.

Amway expects the booming health and wellness market size to reach 16 to 18 trillion yuan (US$2.75 trillion) by 2030.

The nutritional supplement segment, in which Amway has strong competitive advantages, is expected to grow six times in the next decade, and the company is fully prepared to leverage that growing trend.

As Chinese consumers are becoming more health-conscious, there is still unmet demand for systematic healthcare know-how and holistic healthcare solutions, said Chen Jia, vice president of Innovation & Science East Hub.

Last year, Nutrilite's sales in China recorded double-digit growth with more than 100 new product launches catering to evolving health demands.

Nutrilite's "Triple Protector" supplement, which includes licorice, turmeric and Vitamin C, was introduced last year to respond to growing interest in immunity boosting.

A wide range of immune boosters and vitamin, mineral and nutritional supplements that help fight free radicals, as well as body shaping and weight management products, will be the focus of future offerings.



The company will also keep a close eye on other areas, such as food and beverages with health benefits.

Harnessing the power of data is also an important part of implementing the company's local strategy, and Amway is collaborating with top digital players in China in areas such as digital services, social commerce and delivery.

It will also continue to strengthen partnerships with government-led R&D to modernize the use of traditional Chinese medicine worldwide​.