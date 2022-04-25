Biz / Company

Closed-loop production mode keeps business running

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  08:00 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0
AT&S has had more than 2,000 employees stationed in its Shanghai plant since March to ensure production capability.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  08:00 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0

AT&S has had more than 2,000 employees stationed in its Shanghai plant since March to ensure production capability.

The sudden COVID-19 outbreak has hit the city's manufacturing industry hard, with a number of companies suffering setbacks in production and operation.

But AT&S Shanghai plant launched a "closed-loop production" mode as early as March, with over 2,000 employees staying in the company to keep the business in operation, according to Li Ming, head of the pandemic prevention and response team at AT&S China.

As Austria's largest industrial investment project in China, the plant works on the research and development, and manufacturing of high-end semiconductor carrier boards and high-density interconnect (HDI) printed circuit boards.

Its technology and products can be used in smartphones, chips, base stations, medical electronics and automotive electronics.

"We maintained close communication with local authorities to keep abreast of the latest pandemic control information, obtained special shipping permits, and broke through many barriers to ensure the supply of raw materials," said Chen-Jiang Phua, chairman of the board of AT&S China.

During the closed-loop production, the over 2,000 employees take nucleic acid or antigen test every day.

The company's pandemic prevention and emergency response team dispatched anti-pandemic materials and living supplies to employees in the plant, organized sports activities, and arranged for online psychological courses to help fix employees' mental health problems, Phua said.

In addition, it makes sure that all personnel entering and exiting the company are compliant with pandemic prevention regulations, and that freight drivers are put under closed-off management with daily nucleic acid tests.

Transportation vehicles need to be fully disinfected before entering the company each time, and the site and vehicles are disinfected again every two hours.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Dai Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     