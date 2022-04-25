Closed-loop production mode keeps business running

AT&S has had more than 2,000 employees stationed in its Shanghai plant since March to ensure production capability.

The sudden COVID-19 outbreak has hit the city's manufacturing industry hard, with a number of companies suffering setbacks in production and operation.

But AT&S Shanghai plant launched a "closed-loop production" mode as early as March, with over 2,000 employees staying in the company to keep the business in operation, according to Li Ming, head of the pandemic prevention and response team at AT&S China.

As Austria's largest industrial investment project in China, the plant works on the research and development, and manufacturing of high-end semiconductor carrier boards and high-density interconnect (HDI) printed circuit boards.

Its technology and products can be used in smartphones, chips, base stations, medical electronics and automotive electronics.

"We maintained close communication with local authorities to keep abreast of the latest pandemic control information, obtained special shipping permits, and broke through many barriers to ensure the supply of raw materials," said Chen-Jiang Phua, chairman of the board of AT&S China.

During the closed-loop production, the over 2,000 employees take nucleic acid or antigen test every day.

The company's pandemic prevention and emergency response team dispatched anti-pandemic materials and living supplies to employees in the plant, organized sports activities, and arranged for online psychological courses to help fix employees' mental health problems, Phua said.

In addition, it makes sure that all personnel entering and exiting the company are compliant with pandemic prevention regulations, and that freight drivers are put under closed-off management with daily nucleic acid tests.

Transportation vehicles need to be fully disinfected before entering the company each time, and the site and vehicles are disinfected again every two hours.