French company continuing to supply necessary products

Saint-Gobain, a world leader in light and sustainable construction, has committed itself during the lockdown to producing supplies ranging from daily necessities to medical oxygen, rail transit accessories and automobile glass.

With material business and services for the construction and industrial markets, the French enterprise has one of its automobile glass production bases in Shanghai. It manufactures products for major domestic automakers and new-energy vehicle brands.

To cope with the pandemic, the firm temporarily adjusted the order quantity requirements with many of its customers.

Eloi Guenet, president of Saint-Gobain Automotive Glass China, said that they have been deploying and implementing pandemic prevention and control measures according to official requirements, and have been dynamically adjusting their operation plans.

It has, for example, organized front-line production personnel to stay at the factory and start closed-loop management since mid-March while arranging non-front-line employees to work from home.

In its closed-loop production, all external transport vehicles and essential materials are not allowed to enter the factory without disinfection, Saint-Gobain added.

At present, the firm said its closed-loop operation is in a relatively stable stage, and around half of its production lines are in operation.

"We look forward to the continuous recovery of the whole automobile industry in the next week or two, as our auto clients resume production," said Saint-Gobain.