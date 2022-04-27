Biz / Company

French company continuing to supply necessary products

Tracy Li
  08:00 UTC+8, 2022-04-27       0
Saint-Gobain has committed itself to producing supplies ranging from daily necessities to medical oxygen, rail transit accessories and automobile glass.
  08:00 UTC+8, 2022-04-27       0

Saint-Gobain, a world leader in light and sustainable construction, has committed itself during the lockdown to producing supplies ranging from daily necessities to medical oxygen, rail transit accessories and automobile glass.

With material business and services for the construction and industrial markets, the French enterprise has one of its automobile glass production bases in Shanghai. It manufactures products for major domestic automakers and new-energy vehicle brands.

To cope with the pandemic, the firm temporarily adjusted the order quantity requirements with many of its customers.

Eloi Guenet, president of Saint-Gobain Automotive Glass China, said that they have been deploying and implementing pandemic prevention and control measures according to official requirements, and have been dynamically adjusting their operation plans.

It has, for example, organized front-line production personnel to stay at the factory and start closed-loop management since mid-March while arranging non-front-line employees to work from home.

In its closed-loop production, all external transport vehicles and essential materials are not allowed to enter the factory without disinfection, Saint-Gobain added.

At present, the firm said its closed-loop operation is in a relatively stable stage, and around half of its production lines are in operation.

"We look forward to the continuous recovery of the whole automobile industry in the next week or two, as our auto clients resume production," said Saint-Gobain.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Dai Qian
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

