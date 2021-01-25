Biz / Economy

Shanghai planning to develop 'new cities'

﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  20:32 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0
Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, Fengxian and Nanhui to be developed over the next five years as future growth engines for the city with different positionings. 
﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  20:32 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0
Shanghai planning to develop new cities
Jiading

The houses, elevated roads and highways in Jiading District are surrounded by greenery.

Shanghai planning to develop new cities
Qingpu

The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Qingpu

Shanghai planning to develop new cities
Songjiang

A view of Guangfulin Relics Park in Songjiang

Shanghai planning to develop new cities
Fengxian

The site of the Nine Trees Future Art Center in Fengxian

Shanghai planning to develop new cities
Nanhui

A visitor poses in Shanghai Disneyland in Nanhui

Shanghai has unveiled a plan to develop five "new cities" in outlying areas as it seeks to accelerate its economic and social growth during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period.

Under the city's five-year targets released during the ongoing "two sessions," Shanghai will strive to build Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, Fengxian and Nanhui as future growth engines.

These "new cities" will be developed into conveniently accessed livable areas where urban life and industrial development is well integrated, with each being able to attract a population of one million in the medium to long term.

They are designed to have a radiation effect in driving the integrated development within the city clusters of the Yangtze River Delta region, and have different positioning.

 Jiading “new city” will leverage its strength in the auto industry and focus more of its future development in new-energy and intelligent and connected vehicles, intelligent sensors, as well as in the health care and medical industries.

Qingpu, which boasts rich water resources, will place more emphasis on ecological development with hydrogen energy being one of its key industries for future economic growth.

In Songjiang, clusters of emerging industries such as electronic information, integrated circuits, artificial intelligence and biomedicine will be expanded and consolidated.

In Fengxian, site of the Oriental Beauty Valley, beauty and health will remain a priority in the development which will continue to strengthen its leadership as China's top cosmetics hub.

In Nanhui, which is now part of the Pudong New Area, development of modern service industries, including international trade, cross-border finance, modern shipping, information service and professional service, will be prioritized over the next five years.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     