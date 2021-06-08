Zhangjiang base helps companies go public

The Yangtze River Delta Capital Market Service Base has built an information management service system to cultivate listing resources and provide support for STAR listing.

To help qualified technology companies go public, the Zhangjiang-based Yangtze River Delta Capital Market Service Base has built an information management service system and is using scientific, intelligent and information-based means to cultivate listing resources and provide support for STAR Market registration.

It has established reserve, cultivation and recommendation databases. At present, there are 5,017 enterprises in the first database, 520 in the second database and 120 in the third.

As of Monday, there were 135 enterprises in the Yangtze River Delta region listed on the STAR Market, accounting for 48 percent of the country's total, with 43 in Shanghai, 56 in Jiangsu, 25 in Zhejiang and 11 in Anhui.

A third of the STAR listed companies from the region obtained investment from equity investment members of the base.

A number of technology enterprises with listing potential have been invested by member units. Professional service agencies such as securities companies and law firms among the members served nearly half the seeded companies from the region to go public on STAR Market.

Focusing on the financial service demands of STAR-listed enterprises, the base has gathered 126 leading domestic equity investment institutions, securities firms, commercial banks and intermediary service institutions, and developed a member alliance, forming an ecosystem of capital market services for technology enterprises and providing full life cycle services for enterprises in the region.

In November 2018, the Pudong New Area and Shanghai Stock Exchange established the Yangtze River Delta Capital Market Service Base, taking advantage of the agglomeration of financial service resources and listing services, responding to the needs of the real economy in the region, and helping regional technology enterprises go public on the STAR Market.

At present, there are 29 member cities, including provincial capitals Nanjing, Hangzhou and Hefei, to realize full coverage of the central area.

The base also added service nodes, which were applied by the local financial bureau to set up sub-centers in qualified member cities. At present, 15 sub-centers have been established.

These sub-centers fulfill network interconnections, information exchanges and sharing of resources with base headquarters, and help carry out local work.