Intelligent manufacturing forum is a smart move

An alliance has been established to advance the integrated development of intelligent manufacturing of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The Yangtze River Delta Intelligent Manufacturing Industry Chain Ecological Consortium was established at the 3rd Yangtze River Delta Intelligent Manufacturing Summit Forum which opened today in Jiading District.

It comprises government departments, firms, financial institutions, universities and research establishments in the delta region. They will work together to optimize allocation of capital, resources, technologies and talent.

The first nine members include Shanghai Yangtze River Delta Intelligent Manufacturing Industry Promotion Center, Jiangsu Sushang Development Promotion Association, and Hangzhou Automation Institute of Technology.

Shanghai has witnessed a rapid development in intelligent manufacturing in recent years, with the industry scale of intelligent manufacturing equipment exceeding 100 billion yuan (about $13.8 billion).

Shanghai has had fostered 19 state-level smart factories, and another 177 at city level, which is close to the city's goal to build 200 city-level smart factories by 2025, according to Han Dadong, director of the smart manufacturing promotion division of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

"A smart factory can help increase 50 percent of productivity, while decreasing 30 percent of operational costs and 13.8 percent of energy consumption per unit of added value," he said at the forum's opening ceremony.

He pointed out that Shanghai will support the upgrade of some of the local smart factories from this year, such as increasing large-scale application of smart equipment and promoting the use of artificial intelligence in defect detection.

During the two-day forum, experts from institutions and firms will share their points of views towards digital transformation, Internet of things, smart solutions to new energy vehicles, and more.

The forum was co-hosted by the Shanghai Intelligent Manufacturing Industry Association, the Shanghai Yangtze River Delta Intelligent Manufacturing Industry Promotion Center and the Shanghai International Automobile City.