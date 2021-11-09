TÜV Rheinland remains committed to the Chinese market

The inspection and testing services provider says it has seen great results from the annual trade fair.

Inspection and testing services provider TÜV Rheinland said it remains committed to continuing investment in China as it has seen fruitful results from the previous CIIEs.

This year, TÜV Rheinland is making the global debut of its Intelligent Simulation and Calculation Model of Carbon Emissions, and also a 3D technology map for hydrogen energy safety standards and regulations.



Chairman of the Executive Board of TÜV Rheinland Michael Fübi said he also hopes to see more new technologies unveiled for carbon reduction.

"I believe the dynamic would continue into the next year," he said.



Over the past three editions of the CIIE, the company received more than 1,000 inquiries from delegations and potential collaborators, clients, and those have been turned into projects, products and solutions over the years.

He said the company has fully grasped the opportunities with local partners through the CIIE and expects to see a further growth of local business.