﻿
Biz / Event

TÜV Rheinland remains committed to the Chinese market

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:28 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0
The inspection and testing services provider says it has seen great results from the annual trade fair.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:28 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0

Inspection and testing services provider TÜV Rheinland said it remains committed to continuing investment in China as it has seen fruitful results from the previous CIIEs.

This year, TÜV Rheinland is making the global debut of its Intelligent Simulation and Calculation Model of Carbon Emissions, and also a 3D technology map for hydrogen energy safety standards and regulations.

Chairman of the Executive Board of TÜV Rheinland Michael Fübi said he also hopes to see more new technologies unveiled for carbon reduction.

"I believe the dynamic would continue into the next year," he said.

Over the past three editions of the CIIE, the company received more than 1,000 inquiries from delegations and potential collaborators, clients, and those have been turned into projects, products and solutions over the years.

He said the company has fully grasped the opportunities with local partners through the CIIE and expects to see a further growth of local business.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     