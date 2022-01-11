Insurance company helps protect endangered monkey species

Zhong An Online Property & Casualty Insurance, the first Internet insurance company in China, supports the protection of the endangered Yunnan snub-nosed monkey.

Zhong An Online Property & Casualty Insurance, the first Internet insurance company in China, won Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility at the 2021 Bund Forum on International Cooperation for its special devotion to endangered species snub-nosed monkey.

The insurer supports the protection of monkeys by donating insurance plans to front-line rangers and their families.

It also helps to develop a protection information platform with the strength of its technology.

On its app, it promotes the lovely monkeys and educates the public on the importance of maintaining diversity and balance in nature.





