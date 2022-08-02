Biz / Event

Shanghai shopping spree: 2 months promoting and discounting imported goods

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:17 UTC+8, 2022-08-02       0
During the campaign, nearly 30 industry-leading enterprises are launching approximately a hundred featured activities promoting imported goods.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:17 UTC+8, 2022-08-02       0

7 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Ready for the shoppers

    Ti Gong







As a key part of Shanghai's annual shopping festival, a two-month promotion focusing on imported goods was unveiled on Tuesday.

During the campaign, nearly 30 industry-leading enterprises are launching approximately 100 featured activities promoting imported goods.

Among the companies are several platforms offering "6+365 days" exhibition and trading services to support November's China International Import Exhibition, including Shanghai Waigaoqiao Group, Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub, and the Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trade Center.

Also included are brick-and-mortar chains such as Bailian Group and Suning, large supermarkets including Carrefour and Lianhua Supermarket, as well as e-commerce platforms like YMatou, Pinduoduo, Aikucun, Tmall Global and Amazon China.

The campaign will spotlight three major subjects: turning CIIE exhibits into sales, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and openness and cooperation – with each area holding dozens of activities.

The Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trade Center is to set up a special section, putting the bestselling CIIE exhibits from various countries on shelves and selling at prices 10 percent below market value.

The Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Group Co, meanwhile, will offer discounts of up to 50 percent for featured products imported from dozens of countries and regions, such as French sparkling wine and Syrian soap.

Among e-commerce platforms, Ymatou.com will hand out coupons worth 150 million yuan (US$22.2 million), while Farfetch will give discounts of up to 60 percent during Qixi Festival, Chinese Valentine's Day.

This import-themed campaign, co-hosted by the China International Import Expo Bureau, the Shanghai Commission of Commerce and the Hongqiao International Central Business District, has since 2020 been an important part of the city's Double Five Shopping Festival.

Last year's campaign brought in total sales of imported products worth more than 10.5 billion yuan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Greenland
Hongqiao
Qixi Festival
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Farfetch
Pinduoduo
Carrefour
Suning
Amazon
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     