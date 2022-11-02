CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Suzano: China is clearly transitioning from a high-speed growth to a high-quality growth

CIIE provides us with a great platform to further strengthen cooperation between China and Brazil, said Pablo Machado, president of Suzano Asia.

Editor's notes:

It is the fifth time for the China International Import Expo to take place in Shanghai, and CIIE has been increasingly recognized by global businesses as a great platform to get connected with China and beyond. Again, we invite some of them to voice their opinions, which is to shed light upon the CIIE this year!



Hello! I am Pablo Machado, President of Suzano Asia - Beyond Pulp Business.

We are a bio-based company, managing roughly 2,5 million hectares of forest, out of which 1,5 million hectares are planted forest used for the production of bio-products, and 1 million hectares of native forest, that we preserve.

Over the past decades, we have been dedicating our efforts to developing technologies and providing bio-based solutions for multiple industries, ranging from pulp, paper, packaging and hygiene products, to energy, textile, fashion, cosmetics and chemicals industries.

Thanks to our business model, our operations capture more carbon from the atmosphere than emit. Only in the years of 2020 and 2021, our operations captured 24 million tons of CO2 equivalent more than we emitted.

We have been in China for 40 years and aim at supporting the country in its transition to the low carbon economy, by providing a wide range of bio-based solutions that will replace fossil-based materials.

CIIE provides us with a great platform to further strengthen the cooperation between China and Brazil. During CIIE, we'll mainly showcase our Innovability Hub, which is now under construction in Shanghai, as well as promote Suzano venture capital.

The Innovability Hub is a crucial tool to boost the collaboration with China stakeholders in expanding the development and use of bio-based materials that will accelerate the transition to the low carbon economy.

Through Suzano Venture Capital we seek to collaborate with startups on multiple fields associated with our business.

China is clearly transitioning from a high-speed growth to a high-quality growth, which is made possible by its rich expertise in R&D and innovation accumulated over the past decades. Suzano is keen to collaborate with China in its transition to the low carbon economy, which is fully in line with Suzano's capabilities, businesses and plans.