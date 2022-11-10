﻿
Deals worth US$73.52 billion inked as CIIE draws to a close

The 5th China International Import Expo wrapped up on Thursday, with tentative deals worth a total of US$73.52 billion reached for one-year purchases of goods and services.
Li Yi / SHINE

The 5th China International Import Expo wrapped up on Thursday, with tentative deals worth a total of US$73.52 billion reached for one-year purchases of goods and services.

The amount was up 3.9 percent from that at last year's expo, according to Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau.

By noon on Thursday, the expo venue had recorded more than 461,000 visits.

A total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations attended the expo, and more than 2,800 enterprises from 127 countries and regions participated in the business exhibition.

As a high-profile platform, the expo this year served as the stage for the debut of 438 new products, technologies and services of various companies from all over the world, a higher number than last year.

Li Yi / SHINE

Of note, the e-CIIE 2022 Intelligent Industry and Information Technology online platform, which made its debut during the fifth CIIE, saw the participation of 368 exhibitors from the intelligent industrial and information technology sector.

A total of 64 livestreams and broadcasts were shown on the platform during the six-day expo, attracting over 600,000 views in total.

Domestic and international buyers from authorities and industries actively registered for the event.

This year, four industry trade groups and more than 100 industry sub-groups entered the venue for on-site communication and purchase for the first time, along with 39 government trading groups and approximately 600 sub-groups.

In the business exhibition section, Sun noted the higher quality of exhibitors.

Approximately 90 percent of the global Fortune 500 enterprises and industry leaders who participated in previous editions of the CIIE maintained their presence this year, bringing the total number of these prominent companies to 284.

The food and agricultural products section saw the widest range and largest number of participating countries and enterprises, boasting 1,076 companies from 104 countries while the automobile exhibition hall showcased the latest products and technologies from auto firms highlighting smart and low-carbon technologies.

The intelligent industry & information technology section, with focus on "dual carbon," integrated circuits, artificial intelligence and other hot areas, displayed cutting-edge technologies and high-end equipments, while the consumer goods section saw the debut of many products and advocated green and sustainable lifestyle.

Fifteen global pharmaceutical giants, along with ten top medical equipment enterprises, gathered in the medical equipment and health-care products area, with the trade-in-services section bringing together 39 Fortune Global 500 enterprises and industry leaders as well as hidden champions in niche sectors.

The national exhibition was again held online this year with an immersive digital exhibition hall.

Digital pavilions of 69 countries and regions and international organizations were set up to fully demonstrate their sci-tech innovation, culture and art, investment environment and other contents, drawing the attention of public from home and abroad and attracting more than 59 million visits to the online platform.

A total of 98 supporting activities were held by authorities and international organizations, among which the matchmaking sessions during the expo led to 293 cooperation agreements being signed with a combined value of over US$5.9 billion.

At the same time, 82 contract-signing events were held with more than 600 intended cooperation projects.

As this year's expo came to an end, preparations for the sixth CIIE also got under way. Exhibition space covering more than 100,000 square meters has already been booked for next year's edition, Sun revealed.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Some contracted enterprises of the 6th CIIE

﻿
﻿
