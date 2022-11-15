﻿
Mexico presents products of Jalisco at 5th CIIE

For the fifth time in a row, Mexico participated in one of the most important fairs of the country – China International Import Expo. This year, 10 companies of the State of Jalisco brought to Shanghai a diversity of high-quality Mexican products including chia seeds, craft beers, avocado oil, chili sauces, freeze-dried fruits of avocado, strawberry and raspberry, fig preserve, agave syrup and berries.

The State of Jalisco established a sister-city relationship with Shanghai in 1998 and has always endeavored to strengthen cooperation in the fields of commerce, culture, and education with Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region.

Jalisco has participated actively in the China International Import Expo since 2018, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Jalisco continues promoting its products in the Chinese market.

China is Mexico's second-largest trading partner. A very significant piece of data is that, despite the interruptions caused by the pandemic, Mexican statistics show that Mexico-China bilateral trade reached in 2021 more than US$100 billion, which shows the strength of exchanges and the promise of its sustained expansion. There is a growing interest in China for Mexican cuisine and culture, as well as a growing demand for Mexican imports.

This year Mexico and China celebrate 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The two countries are coming closer and are intensively cooperating.

Acting Consul General of Mexico in Shanghai Carlos Valera noted at the CIIE: "We at the consulate firmly believe that the two sides will continue to uphold the notion of enduring friendship and win-win cooperation, and continue to inject strong impetus into the promotion of all-round cooperation between Mexico and the Yangtze River Delta region. We look forward to expanding this extraordinary partnership."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
