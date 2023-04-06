Qingpu District's Bailian Outlet Plaza begins "micro-vacation" promotion

Bailian Outlet Plaza in Qingpu District is going beyond just shopping, with a "micro-vacation" experience, aimed at promoting cultural and tourism venues across the district.

Ti Gong

A "micro-vacation" experience center in Qingpu District has opened at Bailian Outlet Plaza on Thursday, as part of the district's efforts to go beyond shopping and merge its tourism, cultural, commercial and agricultural resources.

The new cultural and tourism space will serve as a venue promoting tourist destinations in the district, displaying its cultural and creative products and rural revitalization achievements, while hosting a number of activities.

Among these, a parade of the Flower Goddess based on Chinese folklore will be staged, and bonsai activities will be held as well.

Ti Gong

The center will boost the in-depth integration of agriculture, culture, shopping and tourism, district officials said.

Promotional events of rural tourism will be held at the center.

"Tourism-plus is the design concept for the center, as Bailian Outlet Plaza noticed that many shoppers leave after shopping, while Qingpu has many charming tourism resources as well," said Wang Qin, deputy general manager of the Qingpu Culture and Tourism Development (Group) Co Ltd.

"There are many good tourism programs in the district that we hope to showcase via the platform," said Wang.