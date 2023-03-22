﻿
Biz / Event

Xi'an showcases tourism in Shanghai, along with potential tourism investment

The city of Xi'an held a promotional event in Shanghai, showcasing tourism and intangible cultural heritage. The event also wooed potential investors in the tourism industry.
Ti Gong

Shadow puppets on display

Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, showcased its intangible cultural heritage in Shanghai on Wednesday with craftsmen displaying their techniques to unveil the city's cultural charm to Shanghai residents.

The ancient city has an array of attractions such as the famous Terracotta Warriors, Tang Paradise, Giant Wild Goose Pagoda and Huaqing Pool.

It has so far registered 3,246 immovable cultural relic venues and 159 museums.

Craftspeople from the city showed off intangible cultural heritage techniques such as Weiyang Wanwanqiang shadow plays, originating from ancient royal palaces and flourishing in the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), Shaanxi dough modeling, dating back to the Tang Dynasty, and Zhongnan Mountain fragrance.

Ti Gong

Shadow puppet is displayed by a Xi'an craftswoman

Ti Gong

The city of Xi'an

Ti Gong

Terracotta Warriors

Xi'an cultural and tourism authorities also unveiled cultural and tourism business investment projects to Shanghai investors.

A Tang-culture tourism zone will be established in Lantian County, replicating heyday scenes of the dynasty and taking people to learn the life of poet Wang Wei.

A Tang poetry museum will be established inside the zone.

Yangguanzhai Cultural Relics Park, covering about 900 mu (600,000 square meters) in Gaoling District, will feature a museum, archaeological displays and research, as well as a city park. The Chang'an Academy of Classical Learning is also under construction in the Chanba Ecological Area, and is expected to become the largest modern library in Xi'an upon competition.

Ti Gong

Tourist souvenirs from Xi'an

Ti Gong

Xi'an

Ti Gong

Traditional performance in Xi'an

﻿
