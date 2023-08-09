88 days to CIIE: third large-scale pre-expo matchmaking session held

A pre-expo matchmaking session was held for CIIE participants in the intelligent industry and information technology as well as the automobile sector on Tuesday.

The matchmaking session was held on Tuesday, the 88-day countdown to the sixth China International Import Expo, which will be held on November 5-10.

It was the third large-scale pre-expo matchmaking session held for the 6th CIIE, primarily aimed at exhibitors and buyers in the technical equipment and automotive industries, with the goal of facilitating precise connections and expanding business opportunities.

On the exhibitor side, 38 companies, including Keyence, General Electric, Qualcomm, Sumitomo Electric Industries, and Otis Worldwide, participated in the event from the Intelligent Industry & Information Technology Exhibition Zone, covering various areas such as digital industrial automation, energy efficiency, low-carbon and environmental technologies, integrated circuits, and metal processing.

Also attending the event were nine companies from the Automotive Exhibition Zone, including Bosch, Hyundai Mobis, Webasto, Yamaha Motor and HRC, communicating with buyers from various fields covering complete vehicles, motorcycles, automotive components, lightweight materials, intelligent transportation, and more.



As for buyers, nearly a hundred companies, institutions and organizations took part in the event. They included centrally administered state-owned enterprises such as China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp, China South Industries Group, Aero Engine Corp of China, PetroChina and Sinochem; industry-leading companies such as Beiqi Foton Motor, XCMG, and BYD; as well as related universities such as the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology.

To ensure effectiveness of the matchmaking, the organizers conducted surveys with exhibitors and buyers before the event to understand their intentions for business negotiations, based on which they arranged precise matchmaking sessions.

During the event, some exhibitors in the Intelligent Industry & Information Technology area showcased advanced technologies and equipment such as digital microscopy systems, fiber fusion splicers, and water treatment membrane components.

Exhibitors in the automotive field, meanwhile, also presented advanced technologies, including augmented reality head-up (AR HUD) display systems and thermoplastic carbon fiber wheel inserts.

"So far, the exhibition area for CIIE's Business Exhibition has surpassed 360,000 square meters, with a higher number of signed contracts from Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders compared to last year," Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau, said at the event.

All 15 major global automotive brands, the top 10 medical device companies, the top 10 industrial electrical enterprises, the three big mining giants, the four major accounting firms, the three major courier services, and the five major freight forwarders will all be participating in the expo, he noted.

"This year, while maintaining the six major exhibition areas, we are also emphasizing the themes of green and innovation," Sun added.

The CIIE this year will further optimize the specialized areas for energy efficiency, low-carbon and environmental technologies, artificial intelligence, and innovation incubation, and a large number of globally leading new products and cutting-edge technologies will be unveiled during the expo.