﻿
Biz / Event

Finding fur-ever homes for strays at pet adoption day

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  15:00 UTC+8, 2023-11-02       0
The 68th Pet Adoption Day event, hosted by "Shanghai Adoption Day," is at the Huajing Tianjie Outdoor Plaza on Saturday, with 32 cats and 21 dogs looking for their forever homes.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  15:00 UTC+8, 2023-11-02       0
Finding fur-ever homes for strays at pet adoption day

A poster advertises the event.

The 68th Pet Adoption Day event, hosted by "Shanghai Adoption Day," will take place at the Huajing Tianjie Outdoor Plaza on Saturday, with 32 cats and 21 dogs looking for their forever homes.

Shanghai Adoption Day is a platform dedicated to promoting fashionable and charitable pet adoption. They advocate "caring for stray animals and adopting instead of buying" and organize fashionable and fun adoption activities to help more stray animals find loving homes.

During this event, veterinarians from the Pet Love International Animal Hospital will be on-site to provide free consultations for pet owners. Additionally, all proceeds from on-site sales will be used for Shanghai Adoption Day's charitable projects.

The adoption process begins by first interacting with the furry potential housemates, and discussing their histories and needs with the rescue personnel.

Prospective adoptees will be required to fill out an adoption application and await a 7-10 day review period. If they meet the basic criteria during the initial review, the rescue personnel will communicate further through WeChat to guide them through the subsequent adoption procedures.

Shanghai Adoption Day also offers a range of public welfare initiatives, including "Stray Animal TNR" (Trap-Neuter-Return), "Urban Stray Animal Photography Exhibition", "Halfway Home", "University TNR Alliance", "Online Adoption", "Adoption Live Streams", "and Pet Clinics".

Having hosted more than 200 different offline events over the past six years, Shanghai Adoption Day has helped thousands of stray animals find their forever homes, giving them a fresh start in life.

"Our heartfelt wish is to 'adopt, don't shop, and give them a home'," the organizer said.

Finding fur-ever homes for strays at pet adoption day

Some of the dogs that are waiting for loving homes.

Date: November 4

Venue: Huajing Tianjie Outdoor Plaza, Longhu Shanghai 丨 龙湖上海华泾天街户外广场

Address: 459 Huajing Rd 丨华泾路459号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     