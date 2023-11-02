Finding fur-ever homes for strays at pet adoption day

The 68th Pet Adoption Day event, hosted by "Shanghai Adoption Day," is at the Huajing Tianjie Outdoor Plaza on Saturday, with 32 cats and 21 dogs looking for their forever homes.

Shanghai Adoption Day is a platform dedicated to promoting fashionable and charitable pet adoption. They advocate "caring for stray animals and adopting instead of buying" and organize fashionable and fun adoption activities to help more stray animals find loving homes.

During this event, veterinarians from the Pet Love International Animal Hospital will be on-site to provide free consultations for pet owners. Additionally, all proceeds from on-site sales will be used for Shanghai Adoption Day's charitable projects.



The adoption process begins by first interacting with the furry potential housemates, and discussing their histories and needs with the rescue personnel.

Prospective adoptees will be required to fill out an adoption application and await a 7-10 day review period. If they meet the basic criteria during the initial review, the rescue personnel will communicate further through WeChat to guide them through the subsequent adoption procedures.



Shanghai Adoption Day also offers a range of public welfare initiatives, including "Stray Animal TNR" (Trap-Neuter-Return), "Urban Stray Animal Photography Exhibition", "Halfway Home", "University TNR Alliance", "Online Adoption", "Adoption Live Streams", "and Pet Clinics".

Having hosted more than 200 different offline events over the past six years, Shanghai Adoption Day has helped thousands of stray animals find their forever homes, giving them a fresh start in life.



"Our heartfelt wish is to 'adopt, don't shop, and give them a home'," the organizer said.



Date: November 4

Venue: Huajing Tianjie Outdoor Plaza, Longhu Shanghai 丨 龙湖上海华泾天街户外广场

Address: 459 Huajing Rd 丨华泾路459号