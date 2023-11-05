6th China International Import Expo starts in Shanghai
10:45 UTC+8, 2023-11-05 0
The opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo kicked off in Shanghai on Sunday.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai on Sunday.
China will continue to promote the greater opening-up of market opportunities, Li said.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
