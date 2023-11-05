Xi sends letter to sixth CIIE

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which opened in Shanghai on Sunday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which opened in Shanghai on Sunday.

First held in 2018, the annual expo has leveraged the strengths of China's enormous market, fulfilled its platform function for international procurement, investment promotion, people-to-people exchanges and open cooperation, and made positive contribution to creating a new development pattern and promoting world economic development, Xi said in the letter.

Noting that the world economic recovery lacks momentum, Xi said China will always be an important opportunity for global development.

He pledged that China will firmly advance high-standard opening-up and continue to make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all.