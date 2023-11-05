﻿
Biz / Event

Canton Fair concludes with US$22.3b export deals inked offline

Xinhua
  08:35 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
The participating enterprises signed deals totaling US$12.27 billion with their business partners from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries.
Xinhua
  08:35 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0

The 134th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) concluded Saturday in Guangzhou, the capital of southern Guangdong Province, with export deals worth US$22.3 billion in total signed offline.

The value is 2.8 percent higher than that in the previous Canton Fair, said Xu Bing, a spokesperson for the fair.

The participating enterprises signed deals totaling US$12.27 billion with their business partners from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries, up 2 percent compared with the previous fair, Xu said.

As of Friday, overseas purchasers from 229 countries and regions attended the fair online or offline. The fair saw nearly 198,000 overseas purchasers offline, 6.4 percent more than the number in the 126th Canton Fair held in 2019.

"More overseas purchasers attended the Canton Fair this year and placed orders actively, which has further enhanced the confidence of enterprises in foreign trade next year," said Xu.

In terms of import, 650 enterprises from 43 countries and regions participated in the import exhibition of the fair, of which 60 percent were from the BRI partner countries, according to Xu.

Launched in 1957 and held twice yearly, the fair is considered a major gauge of China's foreign trade.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     