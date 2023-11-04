West Hongqiao makes full use of CIIE opportunities

The West Hongqiao Business District in Qingpu District, a core part of the Hongqiao International Central Business District, is ready to welcome attendees to the 6th CIIE.

The West Hongqiao Business District in Qingpu District, a core part of the Hongqiao International Central Business District, is ready to welcome attendees from home and abroad to the 6th China International Import Expo.

Its Green Land Global Commodities Trading Port, the expo's permanent display and trade platform, has 42 companies from 30 countries and 205 overseas brands.

The international commodities trading port has established a global food pavilion and a global quality consumption pavilion at the Food and Agricultural Products Hall and Consumer Goods Hall.

"These companies will launch some new and high-tech commodities during the expo," said Ma Wenjuan, deputy general manager of Shanghai West Hongqiao Business Development Co Ltd.

Among them, a high-tech fabric producer will bring facial mask equipment with enhanced application effect that is a dozen of times better than normal masks.

"We are also actively promoting the pairing of buyers and exhibitors, and some companies have raised explicit procurement intentions with us," she said.

The port has gathered 180 enterprises and organizations from 76 countries and regions with more than 90,000 types of imported commodities for trade. More than 60 national pavilions have been established.

The West Hongqiao Business District is scheduled to host a series of investment promotion events including forums on trade digitalization and cross-border e-commerce development, incubation zone innovation cooperation, and CIIE spillover effects, as well as an imported food industry summit.

This year, it has selected more than 100 enterprises to lure investment during the expo with the aim of turning "exhibitors into investors."

The procurement order with intention from participants of the business district is estimated to surpass more than 1 billion yuan (US$137 million) this year based on preliminary assessment.

The development of the West Hongqiao Business District, covering 41.27 square kilometers which was established in 2010, is on fast track thanks to the national strategies of the CIIE, Hongqiao International Hub and the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

Since the first CIIE, the tax revenue of the business district has grown 25 percent on average year on year, and hit 30 percent last year compared to a year earlier.

It has formed leading industry clusters of big convention and exhibitions, big business and trade, big science and innovation, and big health, while industries such as fashion consumption, smart manufacturing, green energy and medical apparatus and instruments are developing rapidly.

The business district has gathered 17 industrial parks such as BeiDou West Hongqiao Base.