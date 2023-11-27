Biz / Event

Arina explores Fotografiska's first Asian branch in Shanghai

  12:57 UTC+8, 2023-11-28
Arina connects with Christian Devillers, the Managing Director of Fotografiska China, as they explore the newly opened museum together.
  12:57 UTC+8, 2023-11-28

Shot by Ma Xuefeng, Yan Jingyang. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Arina Yakupova, Wang Xinzhou.

Fotografiska, the renowned contemporary photography museum founded in Stockholm in 2010, has expanded its global presence with the inauguration of its first Asian branch in Shanghai. For the grand opening, Fotografiska introduces four exhibitions featuring the works of modern artists, blending documentary photography, urban aesthetics, and genre-bending experiments.

In this episode of "Shine Bright with Arina," we take a closer look at Fotografiska in Shanghai. Arina connects with Christian Devillers, the Managing Director of Fotografiska China, as they explore the newly opened museum together.

