Here's everything for everyone interested in tourism

The 2024 Tourism Plus Shanghai taking place later this month will gather around 5,000 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions spread across 12 tourism-related industries.

Ti Gong

The 2024 Tourism Plus Shanghai, a major expo cluster of the comprehensive tourism industry, is set to be held in late March, featuring everything related to tourism such as lifestyle, watersports and delicacies.

The event will comprise Shanghai International Hospitality Equipment & Foodservice Expo, Shanghai International Boat Show & Lifestyle Show, Hotel & Shop Plus Shanghai and a themed pavilion in fields such as tourist destinations, culture and tourism consumption and the health industry, covering 600,000 square meters and gathering about 5,000 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions spread across 12 industries.

The event taking place at both the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Qingpu District and Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area between March 26 and 29 is estimated to attract more than 400,000 visits by professionals from 120 countries and regions.

Tourism Plus Shanghai is an event combining tourism products, hotel and commercial spaces, tourism facilities, catering facilities and food culture, transport and outdoor activities, international competitions and forums.

Ti Gong

As one of the three priority tourism events in the city between 2021 and 2025, it aims to improve tourist destinations, promote investment, consumption and cooperation in tourism-related industries and thus empower the whole industry chain. It has been included in the Shanghai High-quality Tourism Project of the "14th Five-Year" Plan to help Shanghai become the tourism investment gateway in Asia.

During Hotelex Shanghai 2024, an international coffee and food culture festival and an international wine and chocolate festival will be held, tempting visitors with delicious food with a number of international coffee brands bringing their latest products. Tasting events and chocolate DIY classes will be held for visitors.

The latest watersports products, such as paddle boards and water scooters, will be on display at the Shanghai International Boat Show & Lifestyle Show.

Several trading events and 18 competitions covering coffee, Chinese and Western cuisine, beverages, bakery, and fishing will be held, together with more than 100 forums.