Industrial hardware feature upgraded new-energy batteries

  21:51 UTC+8, 2024-03-20       0
CATL-backed firm displays their new power tool batteries at Shanghai's CIHF fair which runs through Friday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).
Industrial hardware will feature more new-technology batteries and new-energy innovations to fuel a smart industrial upgrade and bring a greener planet, Shanghai Daily learned at an industry fair.

The China International Hardware Fair, or CIHF, with an exhibition area of 170,000 square meters and 3,000 exhibitors, opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on Wednesday.

Xiamen-based Ampace Technology, a joint venture of CATL and ATL, debuted its Jumbo-Power series (JP) of lithium cylindrical batteries, with high power output, extended single-use duration, wide temperature adaptability, efficient fast charging and a prolonged lifespan.

"Ampace has introduced a new core power source for power tools," said Yuan Qingfeng, research and development director of Ampace.

Ampace's high-power products are widely used in power tools, cleaners, drones and robotics.

CATL or Contemporary Amperex Technology, is China's largest automotive lithium-ion battery maker. It posted net profit growth of 44 percent in 2023, the company said last week.

The new JP40 cylindrical battery has been in mass production in Xiamen factories, targeting both domestic and global markets, with clients including Stanley Black & Decker, a US-based industrial hardware firm.

Industrial hardware tools are powered by new-technology batteries, which offer increased capacity, wireless connection and environment friendly features, Shanghai Daily learned at the fair, which closes on Friday.

