New energy a major trend in recreational vehicles

The Shanghai International Recreational Vehicle and Camping Exhibition in Jiading District features new-energy RVs, outdoor camping equipment, and support facilities.

New-energy vehicles are riding the surging tides in the recreational vehicle market, as seen at the ongoing Shanghai International Recreational Vehicle and Camping Exhibition in Jiading District.

The 19th such exhibition is being held at the Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center in Anting Town, and features six areas with new-energy RVs, outdoor camping equipment, and support facilities on display.

For the first time in the event's history, new-energy RVs, including pure electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and range extender vehicles are on display at a massive scale, the organizers said.

With green, energy-saving, and cost-effective advantages, they drew the attention of many visitors.

"I am a new-energy car driver and I believe new energy is the trend in the transportation field," said a visitor Li Lu. "I am considering purchasing one to drive my family to travel around Shanghai, but range anxiety remains a concern."

New-energy vehicles would gradually dominate the RV market and customized vehicles and those with cheaper prices were gaining popularity, driven by the younger generation user trend, experts noted.

The exhibition also sees the debut of some new RV and camping products, as well as off-road luxury RVs such as the Armadillo and Nomadism, appealing to RV enthusiasts.

A range of activities such as a forum focusing on the development trend of RVs, the related industry development, and campers' shared experiences are being held at the same time.

The exhibition is being held within the Shanghai International Automobile City. With an area of 100 square kilometers, the automobile city boasts a complete industrial chain, leading research and development capabilities, and the optimal integration of the industry and urban development.

The show will run through Sunday with free admission at 7575 Boyuan Road.

If you go:

Time: 10am-5pm through Sunday

Venue: Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center

Address: 7575 Boyuan Road 上海市嘉定区安亭镇博园路7575号

Ticket: Free







