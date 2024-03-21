Biz / Event

Qingpu offers incentive packages to attract talent

District prepares the groundwork as it seeks to have 1,500 high-end talents and 189,000 innovative and entrepreneurial talents with bachelor degrees or above by next year.
Incentive packages to lure talent from home and abroad to Qingpu District were released by the district government on Thursday, including housing, subsidies, and residency permits.

Huawei's new R&D center in the east part of the Xicen Science and Technology Innovation Center is scheduled to go into operation in June. Covering around 2 million square meters, the R&D center is expected to house nearly 30,000 personnel who will conduct innovative research in sectors such as terminal chips, wireless networks and the Internet of Things.

With the influx of talents into key enterprises such as Huawei, the current housing resources in the district can not satisfy the demand, said Zhang Quanquan, deputy Party secretary of the district.

The target is the allocation of 50,000 apartments for professionals within three years, he said.

By 2025, the district should boast 1,500 high-end talents and 189,000 innovative and entrepreneurial talents with bachelor degrees or above.

Nobel Prize, Turing Award and Fields Medal winners, as well as academicians of Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering who settle down in the district will receive a housing purchase subsidy as high as 5 million yuan (US$694,575).

Green residency channels for top overseas talents and Chinese studying abroad and returning home will be opened with exclusive service windows providing exit-entry and residency convenience.

The incentives will also cover education of talents' children and medical treatment.

A new talent policy and service platform went online on Thursday, providing a one-stop service for professionals.

It will help professionals spot the most suitable programs matching their situation and offers guidance on housing subsidies and the education of their children.

Over the past three years, the district has earmarked more than 150 million yuan to support the development of talents every year and boasts around 32,000 apartment for talents.

