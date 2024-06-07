﻿
Cathay Pacific launches direct flights between Hong Kong, Riyadh

﻿ Hu Min
  14:07 UTC+8, 2024-06-07
Three round-trip flights will operate per week between Hong Kong and Riyadh, capital and financial center of Saudi Arabia, from October, Cathay Pacific announced on Thursday.
Direct passenger flights to Riyadh, capital and financial center of Saudi Arabia, from Hong Kong are being launched by Cathay Pacific from October.

It is expecte to further enhance connectivity, trade and cultural exchanges between Hong Kong and countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Three round-trip flights will operate per week between Hong Kong and Riyadh using Airbus A350-900 aircraft, Cathay Pacific announced on Thursday.

The Hong Kong SAR Government is strengthening aviation services on routes along the Belt and Road. Cathay Pacific said the new service would offer more travel options and greater convenience for customers travelling to and from Saudi Arabia, as well as promote opportunities for business, trade and tourism.

Cathay Pacific already serves 21 destinations in 14 participating countries of the Belt and Road Initiative.

It has also increased round-trip flights daily between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Hong Kong from six to seven for the summer and autumn season.

There are nine round-trip flights that operate between Shanghai Hongqiao Airport and Hong Kong every week at present.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
