China expects surging parcel deliveries in upcoming shopping bonanza

China's courier sector is expected to see surging parcel deliveries during the country's annual online shopping bonanza in mid-November, the State Post Bureau has said.

Express delivery firms will handle a daily average of 490 million parcels from November 11, known as the Singles' Day, to November 16, much higher than the normal business volume.

The bureau said the courier sector is set to enter its 103-day peak season between the beginning of November and the Spring Festival next year.

The country's courier sector has been witnessing rapid growth in its business volume since February as it recovers from the COVID-19 epidemic.