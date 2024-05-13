﻿
China says to sell initial batch of long-dated bonds this week

  14:20 UTC+8, 2024-05-13       0
China will start selling an initial batch of long-dated bonds this week, the Ministry of Finance announced on Monday.
China will start selling an initial batch of long-dated bonds this week, the Ministry of Finance announced on Monday.

The central government will begin issuing some 30-year bonds on Friday as part of a planned sale of more than US$138 billion of debt, according to a notice posted to the ministry's website.

Other bonds with tenors of 20 years and 50 years will go on sale on May 24 and June 14, respectively.

The Ministry of Finance did not specify the number of bonds that will be issued.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
