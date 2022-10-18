﻿
Biz / Tech

Firms on the Shanghai STAR Market see significant rise in patents

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:19 UTC+8, 2022-10-18       0
Listed firms on the Shanghai STAR Market have shown a 9.3 percent increase in patents, with information technology, high-end device manufacturing and biomedicine leading the way.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:19 UTC+8, 2022-10-18       0

Listed firms in the Shanghai STAR Market have applied for 9.3 percent more patents year on year as of September, while new listed firms have gained more invention patents, representing technological advancement in the innovation-oriented board, a research report said.

By the end of the third quarter, 473 STAR-listed firms have applied for a total of 167,000 patents, or an average of 354 patents by each firm, compared with the average of 324 patents applied for a year ago, according to PatSnap, which studies patent data and provides consultation services.

The overall patent capacity of STAR-listed companies is on the rise. Especially the average of invention patents, with its volume significantly increasing, PatSnap said.

As of September, each STAR-listed firm had 102 invention patents on average, compared with 92 a year ago. In the third quarter, each of the 42 newly listed firms had 110 invention patents on average, representing growing tech innovations across the board.

"Hard technologies," or advanced technologies and strategic emerging industries, have become a major feature of the STAR Market, the Shanghai Bourse said.

Since its debut on July 22, 2019, the tech-heavy board has gradually grown into a testing ground for systematic breakthroughs in the capital market, with various innovations and upgrades of systems taken step by step.

Among STAR-listed firms, the industries with most patents are next-generation information technology, high-end device manufacturing and biomedicine.

The top three regions with the most patents are Guangdong Province, Jiangsu Province and Shanghai, according to PatSnap.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     