KTV, tea house licenses revoked over COVID-19 cases

Business licenses of a KTV and a tea house at the center of Shanghai's most recent COVID-19 have been revoked, Putuo District said on Wednesday.

Jiang Xiaowei

Shanghai designated 26 high- and medium-risk areas of COVID-19 on Wednesday after detecting a host of new infections linked to the KTV and tea house at 148 Lanxi Road.

The FreePort KTV on the fourth floor of the site illegally resumed operations without authorization and failed to implement COVID-19 prevention and control rules.

Gengyun Tea House on the third floor also operated as a KTV while it was not licensed to run such a business.

Two officials with the Putuo District Culture and Tourism Bureau and Caoyang Xincun Subdistrict were reprimanded and will be investigated.

Relevant personnel in charge of the entertainment sites were put on a blacklist for serious illegal and dishonest acts.