COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 15 local infections, 12 imported patients

  10:53 UTC+8, 2022-11-14       0
The city reported two local confirmed cases. The first case tested positive during regular PCR screening. The second case is a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection.
The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, 13 local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and nine imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first case who came from another province tested positive during regular PCR screening.

The second case, a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 11, tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first case who is a close contact of a previous local infection tested positive during central quarantine.

The second to fifth cases who came from other provinces tested positive during central quarantine.

The sixth to 10th cases who are close contacts of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 11 tested positive during central quarantine.

The 11th case who is a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 6 tested positive during central quarantine.

The 12th and 13th cases who are close contacts of an imported case reported on November 12 tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from the United States.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from Singapore.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from UK.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from the United States.

The second case is a Danish who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Denmark.

The third case is an Australian who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Singapore.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from the Netherlands via China's Hong Kong SAR and Japan.

The fifth to seventh cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from France.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from Singapore.

The ninth case is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from Canada.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 232 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 41 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 13, there were altogether 212 local confirmed cases, and 231 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 1,367 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,594 imported cases, 5,561 have been discharged upon recovery and 33 are still hospitalized.

﻿
