Citizens who have recovered from COVID share their experiences
14:23 UTC+8, 2022-12-31 0
Do they have any long-term effects after recovery? Are they worried about a secondary infection? Have they had any change in their life?
14:23 UTC+8, 2022-12-31 0
We have interviewed a number of people who have recovered from COVID about their experience.
We asked: Do they have any long-term effects? Are they worried about a secondary infection? Have they had any change in their life?
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports