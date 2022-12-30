﻿
News / Metro

Roadside shops struggle to survive amid COVID resurgence

Yan Jingyang Wang Xinzhou
  00:01 UTC+8, 2022-12-30
Roadside stores again are feeling the pain of poor business as more infected citizens stay at home. Shanghai Daily interviewed some downtown shop owners.
As the pandemic control policy has been relaxed, more citizens have been infected and have to stay at home to rest.

As a result, roadside stores again are feeling the pain of poor business. Shanghai Daily reporters interviewed some shop owners on Weihai Road downtown.

Shot by Yan Jingyang and Wang Xinzhou. Edited by Yan Jingyang and Wang Xinzhou. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
