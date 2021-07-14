Feature / Art & Culture

Zhang's Garden apt venue for Bei's solo show

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:37 UTC+8, 2021-07-15       0
Exhibition features cluster of canvas created by Bei Jiaxiang, a veteran of "imagery style" between realistic and abstract art.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:37 UTC+8, 2021-07-15       0
Zhang's Garden apt venue for Bei's solo show

"Shanghai Language No. 3" (2016) 

Perhaps there is no better venue than the newly opened Zhang's Garden for artist Bei Jiaxiang's solo exhibition.

Surrounded by a cluster of skyscrapers, Zhang's Garden is one of the traditional shikumen (stone-gate) lanes that house historical buildings.

Once the largest public activity venue in Shanghai in the final years of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), Zhang's Garden had witnessed a variety of new things during the changes of time – the first bicycle was tried out there, photo studios, movies, hot air balloons, different sports competitions, flower fairs, trade fairs, dramas, one after another they came to the historical stage of Chang's Garden.

The "Somewhere in Time, Polyphony at Zhang's Garden" exhibition features a cluster of canvas created by Bei, a veteran artist of "imagery style" that stands between realistic and abstract art.

Born in 1953 in Shanghai, Bei graduated from the Fine Art Department at Shanghai Normal University in 1976. In 1991, he emigrated to Australia.

However, a dream about ordinary life scenes in shikumen or a fantasy about old Shanghai in its heyday always haunts Bei. Although the images that the artist depicts are quite blurred, there is a clear pleasure and romance radiated from distant scenes.

Under the brushstrokes of Bei, the shikumen buildings, gracious ladies dressed in qipao, and rich and varied living in the lanes, all seem to trace back to the best days at Zhang's Garden in a bygone era.

Exhibition Info

Date: Through September 26, 10am–5pm
Address: Bldg 89, 590 Weihai Rd

Zhang's Garden apt venue for Bei's solo show

The Century of Chang's Garden,  2021 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     